Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Rimini Street worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 32.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMNI opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $144,754. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

