Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Shares of DHIL opened at $182.98 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $580.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.76.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

In other news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $55,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $31,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.