Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,950 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Everbridge stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.84. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

