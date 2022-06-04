BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $287,000 Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RPC were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RPC by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RPC by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RES opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.52. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $7,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,040,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $4,770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,540,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,855,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,464,393 shares of company stock valued at $42,446,111. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RES. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

