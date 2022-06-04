NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $80.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. NetApp has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 129.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.