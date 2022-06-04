USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on USDP. StockNews.com started coverage on USD Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded USD Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

USD Partners stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). USD Partners had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USD Partners will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

