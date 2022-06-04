BTIG Research Increases Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $42.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE:STNG opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $36.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 66,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 608,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.