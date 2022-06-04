JMP Securities Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $240.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.28.

Shares of VEEV opened at $187.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.00. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $312,407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $200,670,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after buying an additional 779,607 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

