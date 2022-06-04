BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 178,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUTH opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $650.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUTH. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

