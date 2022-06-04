BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $297,000 Position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ATN International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ATN International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATNI opened at $44.13 on Friday. ATN International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $694.83 million, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.25.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $172.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -38.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATNI shares. StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price target on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

About ATN International (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.