BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $300,000 Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $179,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,294.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

