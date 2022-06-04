BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cerus were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CERS stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $886.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $285,528.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,535.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,820. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

