Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gevo were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gevo by 531.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $4.57 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $922.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.19.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

