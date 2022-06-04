BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,360,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $5,669,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 689,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,393,000 after purchasing an additional 113,974 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 404,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 61,644 shares during the period.

SILK stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

