BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $96,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 92.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOV stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.43.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 676.20%. The company had revenue of $565.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

