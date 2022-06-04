MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) by 207.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of MVB Financial worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. 46.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on MVB Financial in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

