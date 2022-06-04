BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 209,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Conn’s by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Conn’s by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Conn’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CONN. Stephens cut their price target on Conn’s to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Conn’s stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.31. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Conn’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.