BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,194 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ANIP opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.