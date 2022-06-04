BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $322,000 Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $27.73 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $470.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $238.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

