Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 255,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $8,749,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,032,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,444,198.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 30,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $924,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $5,586,120.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $6,337,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.65.

About PBF Energy (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.