BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 603,825.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ METC opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $649.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,151,457.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,480,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,553,865.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826 over the last ninety days. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on METC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

