NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151,468 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $828.31 million, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,205 shares of company stock valued at $608,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Profile (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.