Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 370 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Elbit Systems worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems stock opened at $207.70 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $238.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.