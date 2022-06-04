Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Huttig Building Products were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBP. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

HBP opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $292.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.38. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Huttig Building Products ( NASDAQ:HBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 5.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBP. StockNews.com began coverage on Huttig Building Products in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.