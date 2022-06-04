Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 105,297 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 105,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Seabridge Gold worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,503.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 21.73.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

