Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.87% of Perma-Pipe International worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of PPIH stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.09.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

