Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,420 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 195,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

