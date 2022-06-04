Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.03 Million Stake in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.18% of LENSAR worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $627,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $853,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $1,375,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LNSR stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.18. LENSAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 37.77% and a negative net margin of 57.39%. The company had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LENSAR, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LENSAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LENSAR Profile (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.