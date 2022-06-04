SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of SciPlay worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCPL. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth $36,790,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,866,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in SciPlay by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 874,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 781,312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 916.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 610,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,093,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCPL. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of SCPL opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.24. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

