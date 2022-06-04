Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Pixelworks by 73.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pixelworks by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 26.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $26,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

