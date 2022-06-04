Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

