Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,670 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $45,065,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 726.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 87.0% during the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 503,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 234,113 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack Roddy bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,603,600 shares of company stock worth $35,293,409. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $313.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $29.52.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRPL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

