APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,088,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in APi Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,468 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in APi Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in APi Group by 588.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,065,000 after purchasing an additional 435,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

