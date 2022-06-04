HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HP is benefiting from solid demand for Personal Computers (PCs) amid the pandemic-led remote-working and online-learning wave. Recently reported Q1 results reflect continued strong demand for its printers, which is a positive. Furthermore, stringent cost control measures are expected to drive margin over the long run. Moreover, HP’s expectation of repurchasing at least $4 billion worth of its common stock in FY22 is encouraging. Nonetheless, industry-wide components supply constraint might impact its PC and printer sales in the near-term. Moreover, elevated expenses and increased commodities and logistics costs is likely to keep gross margin under pressure in the near-term. Additionally, market and pricing environment are likely to normalize in 2H22, which may negatively impact HP’s top-line performance in the quarters ahead.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HPQ. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,503. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

