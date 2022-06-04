JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 498,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 321,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,456 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

