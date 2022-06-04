JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
GMDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.
Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 498,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 321,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,456 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gamida Cell (Get Rating)
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
