JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.

HAE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

HAE stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $75.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,496 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $147,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,298 shares of company stock worth $368,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,404,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after buying an additional 96,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

