Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VSCO. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

