SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Lowered to $58.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.90 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

