Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Raised to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBRDK. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.40.

LBRDK stock opened at $122.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.50. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after buying an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

