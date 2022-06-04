Morgan Stanley Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $29.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.34.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,532 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

