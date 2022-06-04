Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $226.86 million and a P/E ratio of -8.34. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Lowell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 25.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 45.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth about $5,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

