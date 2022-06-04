FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

