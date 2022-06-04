Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “
Shares of Microbot Medical stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.
About Microbot Medical (Get Rating)
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.
