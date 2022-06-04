Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE:MCB opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $826.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $115.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $459,361. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

