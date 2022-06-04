Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Hold

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.11.

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Metacrine by 84.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metacrine by 1,236.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 194,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

