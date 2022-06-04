Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Oncology Inc. is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.36). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

