Piper Sandler Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $54.20

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $51.50 to $54.20 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.37.

TWTR opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

