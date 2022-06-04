Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) to Underweight

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.79.

Shares of CCI opened at $183.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

