HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Stone Point Capital Llc Buys 52,471 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 52,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $769,749.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,908,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,032,360.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stone Point Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 7,218 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $106,826.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 22,435 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $325,083.15.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 130,531 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,075.59.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $15.11 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HireRight by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

