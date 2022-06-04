Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
PINS opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $81.77.
In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Pinterest by 8.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 9.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Pinterest by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
