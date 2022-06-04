Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Pinterest by 8.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 9.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Pinterest by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.